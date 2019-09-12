Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 105,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 203,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

Core Gold Company Profile (CVE:CGLD)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

