Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.02, approximately 3,261,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,442,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after buying an additional 763,549 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 668,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 547,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after buying an additional 512,106 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

