Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 1,354,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,968. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Motco purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

