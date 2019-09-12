ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,876. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

