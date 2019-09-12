Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE CXO traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,142. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Concho Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

In other news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.