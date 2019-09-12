Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $195,079.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00813685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00222912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003030 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,358,686 coins and its circulating supply is 4,716,719 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

