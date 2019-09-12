Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 7%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63, approximately 508,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 614,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.7% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

