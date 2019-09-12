Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Stake Lessened by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $255,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 461.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 141,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,965. The company has a market capitalization of $813.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.01.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.