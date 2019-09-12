Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849. Community First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of 254.50 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community First Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community First Bancshares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

