Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 6.5%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.00, 4,947,204 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,021,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

