Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 2.8%

Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.08.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. acquires, holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

