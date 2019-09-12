COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.70, 26,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 42,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get COLOPLAST A/S/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.