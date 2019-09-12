Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.70. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 9,242 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.