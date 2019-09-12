Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 48.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after buying an additional 846,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 176.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 811,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 518,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 238.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 504,116 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 116.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 903,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 487,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,114,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,313,000 after buying an additional 367,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 225,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,136. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

