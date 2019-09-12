Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.44. 8,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

