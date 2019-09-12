CloakCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,123.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $26,123.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003383 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,335,937 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

