Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

