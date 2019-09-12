Citigroup Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $206.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.04. 6,226,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08. Visa has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.