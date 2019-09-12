Citigroup Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $197.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.58.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $168.98. 168,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.