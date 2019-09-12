Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.82, approximately 1,727,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,578,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

