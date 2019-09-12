Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.94. 45,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

