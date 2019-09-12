Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,780 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Washington Prime Group worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Taggart Birge purchased 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,350 shares of company stock valued at $247,937. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,230. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $828.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.64%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

