Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Trading Up 6.6%

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $9.83, 198,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 542% from the average session volume of 30,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 35,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $327,472.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

