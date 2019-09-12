Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,977. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.