Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock worth $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Chemed has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

