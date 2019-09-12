Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.
In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock worth $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Chemed has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.