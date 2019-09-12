Charles Kriete Sells 3,747 Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Kriete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Charles Kriete sold 3,148 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,384.76.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on TESS. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $280,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

