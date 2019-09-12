Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 250,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.67.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

