Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $32.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.50.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,615. Century Communities has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,843 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 95.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

