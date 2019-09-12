Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $32.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.50.
CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.
Shares of CCS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,615. Century Communities has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,843 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 95.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
