Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

CX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 7,100,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,584. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 385.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 377,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 299,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

