Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.
CX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 7,100,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,584. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 385.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 377,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 299,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
