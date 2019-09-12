Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDR. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 6,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $4,505,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 534,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 429,525 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

