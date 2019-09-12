Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after purchasing an additional 995,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.88. 4,686,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

