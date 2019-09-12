Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

