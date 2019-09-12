Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.50.

CNQ traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.52. 8,776,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,972. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$30.01 and a 12-month high of C$43.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.5700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

