Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $7.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5,952 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

