Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $7.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5,952 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
