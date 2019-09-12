Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN) to Issue €0.03 Dividend

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRN stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.17. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.