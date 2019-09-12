Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN) to Issue €0.03 Dividend

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRN stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.17. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
