Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.06. Byotrol shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 947,758 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.33.

Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

