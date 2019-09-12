BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.33 ($3.38).

LON:BT.A traded down GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.82 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 21,578,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total value of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Allison Kirkby bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

