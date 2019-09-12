Brokerages Set TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Target Price at C$7.61

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMAC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of TMR stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of $576.48 million and a PE ratio of -56.24. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$7.06.

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 233,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,285,664.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,732,469.34. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$789,764.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,353.54.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

