Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $65.50

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,242. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock worth $30,606,261 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 46,891.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after buying an additional 1,407,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,829,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

