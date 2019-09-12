Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 3,892.73

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,901.82 ($50.98).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,073 ($40.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,004.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,973.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

