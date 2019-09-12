Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $25.94

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

