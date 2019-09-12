Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
