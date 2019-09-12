Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 82.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 58.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

