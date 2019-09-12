Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 144 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in J Alexanders by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in J Alexanders by 26.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J Alexanders stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J Alexanders has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.