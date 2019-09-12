Brokerages Set $13.75 Target Price for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 9 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.75 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 299,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,867. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,714,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 592,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

