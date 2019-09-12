Brokerages Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

