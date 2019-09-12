Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ONCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 205,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,251. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

