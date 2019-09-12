Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

FORR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. Forrester Research has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $635.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.