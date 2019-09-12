Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $796.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $796.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.70 million to $840.21 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $703.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $330.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,159,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

