Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

ROLL stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.25. 7,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,933. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $171.54.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $400,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,529. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

