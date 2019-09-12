Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $17.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.84 billion. Facebook reported sales of $13.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $70.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.37 billion to $71.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.62 billion to $89.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $1,272,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,244,072 shares of company stock valued at $416,434,607 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.49. 11,558,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.81. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

